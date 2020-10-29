PSL News 29.10.2020 09:21 am

Ellis giving new players a chance for Cosafa Cup 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Ellis giving new players a chance for Cosafa Cup 

Desiree Ellis head coach of South Africa (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

It’s another Cosafa Women’s Championships with an opportunity to see young emerging talent as Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis and the team flew out to Port Elizabeth to prepare for the tournament on Tuesday. 

Ellis named 20 players that will compete at the tournament and try to defend the trophy their have won three times in a row.

Adding to that, the South African senior national women’s team have won the tournament six times.

“The Cosafa Cup is for local players and it is always great to give new players a chance to prove themselves. I have been impressed with the work that the current crop of players have put in and the pre-tournament week will be an important one for us to polish up before the tournament starts,” said Ellis.

Banyana are in Group A where they are drawn against Eswatini, Comoros and Angola.

Full Squad:

Banyana Banyana Squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Christen Swart (Unattached), Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Defenders: Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Koketso Mmathabo Tlailane (TUT-Pretoria), Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape), Sibulele Cecilia Holweni (University of Western Cape), Xiluva Tshabalala (Ma-Indies FC), Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC), Kaylyn Octavia Jordaan (Spurs W.FC)

Midfielders:  Oratile Dikgosi Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC), Gabriela de Jesus Thomas Salgado (JVW FC), Robyn Kimberly Moodaly (JVW FC), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Mapule Nomvula Kgoale (TUT-Pretoria), Karabo Angel Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Lonathemba Mhlongo (Durban Ladies FC)

Strikers:  Hildah Tholakele Magaia (TUT-Pretoria), Neliswa Praiseworth Luthuli (Sunflower FC), Pride Itebogeng Nthite (TUT-Pretoria)

