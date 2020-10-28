We have to keep Pitso’s philosophy, insists Kekana

The Venda-based side are in the capital city, where they will face the might of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who just redeemed themselves with a resounding 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs a week after they were booted out of the MTN8.

While Downs have seen a regime change in the technical team following the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Al-Ahly, Kekana believes it is important for co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena and their “senior” coach Steve Komphela to stick to the principles that have been instilled by “Jingles,” who was in charge for the best part of eight trophy-laden seasons.

“It is important to continue the philosophy that coach Pitso has left. The principles have to be the same for a club like Sundowns where we will try to work on continuity,” said Kekana

“We have to continue where coach Pitso has left but more than anything is that a majority of the players have been here for a while, it is not like we are starting from scratch, we just have to try and continue with the good run that we had last season and the season before. We have the players who can help us in that regard and I believe we are capable of doing that.”

