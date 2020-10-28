Seema tells own goal scorer Gregory Damons to ‘chin-up’ as such things happen in football

Damons had been having a great game, coping well with Amakhosi’s persistent attacking when he was unlucky enough to turn the ball into his own net with just a little over 10 minutes to the end of the game.

Seema said he told Damons that he scored the unfortunate goal because he was out there working and it could happen to anyone.

“They pushed until that unfortunate goal that came… but right now regarding Gregory, if you can see him now he is smiling because I have spoken to him in the dressing room,” said the Chilli Boys’ mentor.

“I said to them, ‘look you guys, you outdid yourselves out there. And Gregory, if it was not to be you who would you have wanted it to be? We couldn’t go to town and get someone and put him there. It was you because you were out there working and mistakes will happen and we learn from them’. They have agreed that we lose as a team, win as a team and draw as a team. I told them that ‘you can lose to Kaizer Chiefs, lose to Mamelodi Sundowns and lose to Orlando Pirates but if you grieve afterwards you are digging a grave for yourself. We still have games where we have to compete. This one is water under a bridge now’,” said Seema.

On the match itself, Seema said he had been impressed and took some positives to build upon going forward.

“It was one of those difficult matches, but I think we applied ourselves well in terms of this being a relatively new squad. We are building something new here.

“They were looking down and I said to them, ‘you can be disappointed but don’t be discouraged, this is a process, we are building something here and there were a lot of positives that came out’. I am happy with the way they are coming because this is only our second game and we are going to build up momentum.”