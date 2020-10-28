PSL News 28.10.2020 12:33 pm

Pirates ready to unlock defensively organised Stellenbosch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Fadlu Davids, assistant coach of orlando Pirates.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids knows exactly what type of a team they coming up against when it comes to Stellenbosch FC, but says it will be up to the players to try and destabilise the Stellies rearguard.

Pirates host the the Cape Town-based side in a league encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Bucs go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC in their opening league fixture, having started the 2020/2021 on a positive note after beating Cape Town City 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 two weeks ago.

“Stellenbosch are always a well drilled and organised defensive structure, with five at the back, really aggressive. So it’s really up to us to unlock this defensive block …  and score goals,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

“There are positives that we take from the first two games … (it was) not the result we wanted in the last match. But new players are starting to understand and gel with the teammates. They are getting to understand our movements, non-verbal communication between each other and knowing exactly where to be on the pitch in defence and attack.”

The Bucs assistant is happy with what he has seen with the Bucs squad so far. He adds that the new players are starting to integrate well with the rest of the team.

“The fluidity is coming as you saw in the second half (against AmaZulu), it’s all about finishing the chances we get to score goals.”

