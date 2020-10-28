‘It’s team first, Billiat second,’ Chiefs coach advises ‘frustrated’ Billiat

In Amakhosi’s first three games of the 2020/21 season, Billiat has perhaps been trying too much to get his name on the score sheet and has even taken shots on goal when it looked better to pass to a better positioned player. READ: Hunt happy with improved Chiefs after Chippa win This has not gone unnoticed by Hunt who said after their 1-0 win at Chippa United on Tuesday night that he has spoken to the Zimbabwean international about it.

“He is a little bit frustrated, and any striker would be,” said Hunt. ‘He hasn’t scored much in the last couple of games. (But) He has got to do more simpler things, simplify his game a little bit. He tries to be (overly) clever, even in the second half he tried to be clever. In three games now he has had a couple of good chances, (and) as long as he keeps working hard there is another one coming…

“If he keeps running off the ball, keeps defending, keeps doing the right things, he will keep playing,” explained the former Bidvest Wits mentor.

He said Billiat just needs to score a goal that will see the pressure he feels and then everything will fall into place for him. “I think it is about breaking the ice with him, then he will get a couple (of goals). I thought tonight was his chance, he hit the post once or twice, the second half one was the one he should have scored. He came across the box and opened up the whole goal, he had to hit the target there.

“But he is doing well, and yeah… team first, him second and that’s the most important thing, then we are okay. He can’t think of himself first. On Saturday he tried to shoot from corner flags and things like that, which we can’t accept and I told him. He will get better, as long as he buys in (to my ways) he will get better.”

