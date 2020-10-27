Hunt happy with improved Chiefs after Chippa win

A Gregory Damons own goal was enough to earn Amakhosi their first win of the season.

Speaking after the game, Hunt said his side ‘looked like a proper team for the first time’ after the win against the Chilli Boys.

Amakhosi were unlucky not to win by a greater margin after hit the woodwork numerous times.

“Tonight, for the first time I think we looked like a proper football team,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I thought Njabulo Blom in midfield was outstanding. And that’s the difference. We got a little bit of legs in there. (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo for me I think he’s a great little player.

“But the whole team for me, I think defensively we looked good. Siya (Ngezana) came in, did better, Zulu I worked with him one-two days at left back, we had to do what we had to do. He was fantastic,,” added Hunt.

“We looked like a proper team tonight but let’s see if we can do it next week and the week after.

“We created so many opportunities tonight. Let’s be honest, we hit the post a few times. That second half, there must have been a patch of five minutes where the keeper made four or five saves.

“You think it’s going to be one of those games where they get half a chance [and score]. But to be fair we looked really solid and much better out of possession. And I’ve always said to be a good team, you’ve got to be the best team without the ball,” concluded Hunt.

Chiefs will now change their focus to Saturday’s MTN8 semifinals first leg against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

