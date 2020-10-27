Own goal helps Chiefs beat Chippa as youngsters raise their hands for Hunt

It was a game Kaizer Chiefs went to on the back of the bad news of the failure of their attempt to overturn a Fifa transfer ban, but Gavin Hunt will not be worried much that he can’t bring in new players into the team with youngsters he put faith in rewarding him with a determined performance.

Hunt made some brave changes to the team leaving veterans like Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Itumeleng Khune on the bench, and opting for the likes of Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Philani Zulu, Siyabonga Ngezane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo instead. And it worked well with Amakhosi dominating their hosts Chippa United throughout the tie at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

Unlike in their first DStv Premiership match, Chiefs had a great start and pinned their hosts back. They came close to opening the scoring a few times but the Chilli Boys held their own at the back.

And it was in the 31st minute that Amakhosi came closest to scoring when Lebogang Manyama beat Veli Mothwa with a stinging free kick but his ball ricocheted off the cross bar.

Chippa also had their chances but nothing that really troubled the Amakhosi.

Chiefs were again unlucky not to take the lead in the 38th minute when Khama Billiat created space for himself by eliminating Chippa defenders and launched a rocket from just outside the box but hit the upright with Mothwa beaten.

In fact Amakhosi were unlucky to have gone into the half time break not leading by at least two goals based on the chances they had. The second half was more of the same with Chiefs persistently in attack and were just unlucky as the ball just wouldn’t go into net no matter what they tried.

And it was perhaps poetic justice that Amakhosi finally found the net through an own goal with Gregory Damons unluckily deflecting Manyama’s cross into his own net with just over 10 minutes to the end.

Before the game, Chiefs had received bad news regarding their Fifa transfer ban appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) who dismissed their attempt to have it reversed.

