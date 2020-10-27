Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs

– Nkosingiphile Ngcobo named Man of the Match

– referee Jelly Chavani blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Chippa United 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 90+2′ Substitution for Chiefs: Ramahlwe Mphahlele comes on for Ngcobo

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 89′ free kick for Chippa and a yellow card for Frosler

– 88′ Substitution for Chiefs: Baccus makes way for Willard Katsande

– 88′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 82′ Substitution for Chippa: Eva Nga comes on for Kwem

– 77′ OWN GOAAAL! Damons put the ball into his own net!

– 74′ Substitution for Chiefs: Castro makes way for Bernard Parker

– 73′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 70′ Ngcobo is denied by Motha from long range. Corner kick for Chiefs

– 67′ Motha pulls another save, this time to deny Ngezana from a header

– 66′ Motha pulls off another great save to deny Cardoso

– 65′ Manyama is denied by Motha from close range. Corner kick for Chiefs

– 62′ free kick for Chippa from a promising position

– 57′ chance for Chiefs as Billiat plays Ngcobo through, but the youngster fails to control the bal

– 57′ Billiat shoots wide of goals from long range

– 52′ free kick for Chippa and a yellow card for Baccus

– 49′ corner kick for Chiefs and it turns to another one

– 46′ Castro’s shot is saved by Motha

– Chippa get the second half underway

– Substitution for Chippa: Maloisane Mokhele comes on for Mdlinzo

– referee Jelly Chavani blows his whistle for the half-time. Half-time score: Chippa United 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

1 minute of added time to be played

– 44′ Mamyama’s shot is saved by Motha

– 40′ corner kick for Chiefs and it leads to another one

– 38′ Billiat does well to beat his marker, but he too hits the woodwork with Motha well beaten again

– 33′ offside call goes against Chippa

– 31′ Manyama hits the crossbar from the resultant free kick. Chippa survive another scare

– 30′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 29′ Castro shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 24′ Castro’s header hits the upright with Motha beaten

– 24′ free kick for Chiefs and is taken by Billiat

– 22′ corner kick for Chiefs and Manyama’s header is saved by Motha

– 17′ offside call goes against Chippa

– 14′ Billiat shoots over the crossbar from the resultant free kick

– 13′ free kick for Chiefs from a good scoring position

– 8′ free kick for Chippa from a promising position, but it’s wasted

– Chiefs get the game underway

Starting XI:

Chippa United XI vs Chiefs: Mothwa, Kwem, Nsabiyumva, Maloisane, Rae, Hanamub, Dinge, Damons, Nhlapo, Maholo, Mdlinzo

Kaizer Chiefs XI vs Chippa: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso, Zulu, Ngezana, Baccus, Blom, Ngcobo, Manyama, Billiat, Castro

The Chilli Boys will be looking to register their first win of the season after playing to a draw with Cape Town City in their opening match of the campaign.

Amakhosi on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following their embarrassing 3-0 loss to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

