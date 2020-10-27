Bad news for Kaizer Chiefs as CAS dismiss their transfer ban appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has ruled that the ban remains which means Amakhosi will not be able to bring in new players at least until next season.

Cas released a media statement on Tuesday afternoon as Amakhosi were in camp readying for their DStv Premiership fixture against Chippa United later on the same evening.

Titled Cas dismisses the appeal of Adrianamirado Aro Hasina Adrianarimanana, the statement says the appeal is dismissed in its entirety.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Adrianamirado Aro Hasina Adrianarimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively, the appellants) abainst the decision rendered by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision).

“In such decision, the Fifa DRC noted that the Player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the Player was still in contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar. Given those circumstances, the Fifa DRC concluded that the Player unilaterally terminated his Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors without just cause,” read the statement.

“As a consequence, the Player was ordered, together with Kaizer Chiefs FC, to jointly and severally pay a compensation of MGA 157 572 000 (about USD 40 000) to Fosa Juniors FC. In addition, a four month period of ineligibility was imposed on the Player, and Kaizer Chiefs FC was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods.

“The Cas Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Challenged Decision in its entirety,” the statement continued.

