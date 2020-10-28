TS Galaxy veteran Mbatha concerned about his new team’s scoring form

And he has one concern with his new side, TS Galaxy: not converting the chances.

It may sound took early for Mbatha to be panicking about the scoring, or lack thereof, but the 36-year-old has been in the game long enough and knows that not fixing the problem as early as possible could be catastrophic at the end.

Galaxy fared fairly well in their first game of the season, earning a point away at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Venda on Sunday after a 1-1 draw.

“What’s important is that we played well but we came short when it comes to goal scoring,” said Mbatha. “And that’s a very important aspect of the game because it is the only way to win games,” he added.

He was however happy with their start and feels the one point gained is a big achievement considering it was their first game and it was away.

“It was an important point in that when you are away, coming back with something is a big thing. I know this point will help us along the way. It is a big contribution to the tally.

“It was difficult but I am hopeful that as the season progresses, we will be able to play better as we will have gotten some match fitness. We wanted to get the full points but the one point is useful.”

The Rockets will be at home at Mbombela Stadium for the first time as a DStv Premiership side on Wednesday evening when they host AmaZulu.

Mbatha believes Usuthu should be a formidable side with the kind of players they have signed.

“AmaZulu have signed some quality players and will obviously be dangerous but if we fight for it with all we have, we can get what we want from every game.

“When at home you have to collect the full points, whether or not there are supporters there. What remains important is not giving anything away at home,” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns player.

