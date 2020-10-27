I can always count on Grobler, says SuperSport coach Tembo

Kaitano Tembo says he always knew he could bank on Bradley Grobler’s level of professionalism, trusting that the lethal forward would always give his best for SuperSport United despite flirting with a move to Orlando Pirates, who are understood to be hot on his heels for the past two seasons.

READ: Five things we learned from DStv Premiership this weekend

Grobler put on a Man-of-the-Match performance for Matsatsantsa A Pitori in their opening league game of the season where they beat Black Leopards by two goals to nil in Pretoria last weekend.

“Bradley is a professional, what is important is for him to be happy here and I think he is happy irrespective of what might happen or what might not happen. He has always been a true professional who knows that his value is maintained by him when he performs well,” said Tembo.

“I never thought that there would be any problem because I know the kind of player he is. I anticipate another good season from him in terms of his performances and scoring goals. He is not just important for scoring goals, he is also important in our attacking structure and leading our front line,” he added.

While Grobler is off the mark on scoring charts, Tembo has a bit of a headache as he is running low of fit players, with the likes of Evans Rusike, Sipho Mbule and Siyabonga Nhlapho nursing injuries while Onismor Bhasera is suspended ahead of a clash with Golden Arrows on Wednesday evening.

“We believe in the players that we have in the team and the guys know that we are a very compact team. Whoever is available is prepared to work their socks off. I am happy that we have given opportunities to everyone and the guys are eager to play. We have capable players who can give us a good performance to win the game.

“It is another difficult game because after the way the guys performed against Leopards, we might need a few fresh legs to try and refresh the team because this game comes too soon. There is not enough time for us to recover but we will find means and ways to play against Arrows where we have to play differently from the way we did against Leopards,” said Tembo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.