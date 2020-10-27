Akpeyi back for Chiefs ahead of Chippa game, confirms Hunt

The Nigerian shot-stopper who played the most games last season and was nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Season at the PSL Awards, was unavailable for Amakhosi’s first two games of the season as he had a passport issue.

Itumeleng Khune started both games for Chiefs and the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper came under a bit of stick from teh club fans, who blamed him for the club’s 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

It’s unclear at this stage if Khune will retain his position in goals for this evening clash against Chippa or if Akpeyi will be recalled.

“Daniel Akpeyi has travelled with the team. He is available for selection after recovering from injury and his passport renewal is also sorted. It is always good to have competition in all areas of the team.,” Hunt told the club’s website on Tuesday morning.

Akpeyi’s return will welcome in the Amakhosi camp especially after Itumeleng Khune’s uncharacteristically not so inspiring display against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

The game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is set for a 7.30pm kick-off and Hunt did he hasn’t changed much in terms of the squad who played Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

“It is a matter of quick recovery on all fronts. We gave the team a break on Sunday and got back on Monday to prepare for tonight. There is actually no time to effect many changes in the team.

“We pretty much travelled with the same squad that was in camp for the Sundowns game. We reviewed the Sundowns game and saw where we went wrong. Chippa will bring a different dimension to the match. They will have their confidence high after opening with a draw away to Cape Town City.

“We will have to lift our game and try to dominate them from the first whistle. It is the second game of the season and it will not be easy to judge and make up how teams are setup at this stage,” said Hunt.

