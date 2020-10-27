Manyisa to Swallows? Birds interested in former Pirates, Sundowns midfielder

Oupa Manyisa is said to be close to joining Swallows FC, after he was ditched by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who signed him amid a great hype just over a month ago, only to find that they can’t really afford his salary.

Phakaaathi has in the meantime heard that Manyisa is speaking to the Dube Birds and it looks promising that he will get a deal.

“They are talking. But I am not sure how far they are with their negotiations. He would obviously be a good addition for my team as we all know his capabilities. But the stumbling block could be that Swallows have already signed too many players and are already getting stick for it,” said a source.

Manyisa struggled for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he spent four years after leaving Orlando Pirates and was released at the end of last season. He is currently a free agent.

TTM signed Manyisa at the end of July, but he was not part of the squad that they unveiled for the season earlier this month.

The Limpopo side have yet to confirm that Manyisa has officially left the club.

“Oupa Manyisa’s issue is very sensitive due to the fact that we respect him and he respects us. Mr Manyisa still has some other outstanding issues that still have to be completed between him and the management‚ hence he is not here,” said chairman Masala Mulaudzi, according to SowetanLive.

