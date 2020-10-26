African Soccer 26.10.2020 10:34 pm

Khune and Zungu return as Ntseki announces Bafana squad for Sao Tome clash

Khaya Ndubane
Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) with Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) during the South African national soccer team training session at University of Johannesburg. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his 25-man squad to play Sao Tome and Principe in the Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month. 

South Africa are set to meet Sao Tome at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 13 November  and for the return game away three days later on 16 November.

The first leg will be played at 7pm while the match in Sao Tome will kick off at 3pm local time (5pm SA time).

Ntseki has recalled Itumeleng Khune, Bongani Zungu and Thulani Serero who missed this month’s friendlies against Namibia and Zambia.

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Lyle Lakay has also made it to the squad, with Ntseki saying that he included him because he wanted more left-footed players in the team to find the right balance.

The Bafana squad: 

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Itumeleng Khune

Defenders: Thibang Phethe, Motjeka Madisha, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Lyle Lakay, Innocent Maela, Rushine De Reuck, Abbubaker Mobara, Reeve Frosler

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Teboho Mokoena, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau, Lebogang Manyama, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Luther Singh, Dean Furman

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus, Bradley Grobler, Thabiso Kutumela

