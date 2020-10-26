Maritzburg United confirm two new signings

Phakaaathi reported earlier on Monday that Maritzburg were set to confirm the former Mamelodi Sundowns signing.

Now, the Team of Choice has indeed confirmed that Hachi has penned a two-year deal with the option to extend for a further season.

The 30-year-old Algerian-born left-sided defender is no stranger to South African football having previously spent one and a half seasons in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Mamelodi Sundowns.

After leaving Sundowns in July 2018, Hachi went on to play for MC Alger in Algeria and Lyon Duchère in France.

Also arriving at the Team of Choice this week is Sandows, a Johannesburg-born attacking midfielder who has spent the last 14 years honing his skills in Brazil, having departed South Africa as an 11-year-old.

This was after he was spotted at a talent competition which opened the door for an opportunity at Sao Paolo’s youth academy in 2007.

He subsequently made his way through the youth ranks and went on to play for the senior sides at Gremio and Figueirense. During his time at Sao Paolo, one of Sandows’ team-mates was Lucas Moura, now at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old has represented South Africa at Under-23 level and scored a hat-trick for his country against Zambia a couple of years back and was a member of the 2016 Rio Olympics squad.

Sandowns joins the Team of Choice on a two-year deal with the option of a further two years.

Maritzburg Chairman Farook Kadodia is optimistic that the two new signings will add great value to the Pietermaritzburg-based side.

“From everyone at the Team of Choice we would like to extend a warm welcome to Fares and Tyroane and hope that their stay with us will be a fruitful one,” said Kadodia as quoted by the club’s website.

“Fares’ vast experience will be valuable to our backline and his time with Sundowns is something we took into account.

“Tyroane is an exciting young player who has enjoyed a unique footballing journey. He’s eager to show what he can do in his home country and we at Maritzburg United are excited to have had the chance to introduce him to the Premier Soccer League,” concluded Kadodia.

