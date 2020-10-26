Following his release from Pirates, Mlambo was linked with several DStv Premiership clubs including Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, where he was set to reunite with his former coach Dan Malesela.
Malesela gave Mlambo his first break and he also played his best football under the mentor during their days at Chippa United. Malesela had expressed his desire to reunite with the skilful midfielder but that will no longer happen as he has chosen Usuthu.
The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal with AmaZulu, who held Pirates to a 1-1 draw over the weekend.
“Siyakwamukela Xola Mlambo. Here’s to new beginnings. Hebe,” read a tweet from AmaZulu on Monday afternoon.
AmaZulu are also set to announce another former Pirates star Thabo Rakhale as their new player, Phakaaathi has heard.
Rakhale was with Chippa last season but was released at the end of the term and while he had been linked with a number of teams including Swallows FC and Chiefs, he has also landed with the coastal side.
The dribbling wizard was a fan favourite during his days at the Buccaneers but his stay there was cut short when he was suirosomgly shipped out to the Chilli Boys.
With the new signings, Usuthu are clearly showing intent to deliver on their mandate of a top four finish at the end of the season.
Maritzburg United have meanwhile signed former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, Fares Hachi on a three year deal, according to sources. Hachi will be unveiled later on Monday or during the week.
