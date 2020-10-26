AmaZulu announce Mlambo signing, set to unveil Rakhale

Following his release from Pirates, Mlambo was linked with several DStv Premiership clubs including Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, where he was set to reunite with his former coach Dan Malesela.

Malesela gave Mlambo his first break and he also played his best football under the mentor during their days at Chippa United. Malesela had expressed his desire to reunite with the skilful midfielder but that will no longer happen as he has chosen Usuthu.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal with AmaZulu, who held Pirates to a 1-1 draw over the weekend.

“Siyakwamukela Xola Mlambo. Here’s to new beginnings. Hebe,” read a tweet from AmaZulu on Monday afternoon.