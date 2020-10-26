PSL News 26.10.2020 01:35 pm

MTN8 semifinals dates and venues announced

Khaya Ndubane
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The first leg of the MTN8 semifinals will be played this coming weekend, 31 October 2020 and 1 November 2020.

The second leg will be on the following weekend; 7 and 8 November.

Orlando Pirates will host rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the first of the two scheduled Soweto derbies of the MTN8 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Kick off is at 3pm.

Pirates beat Cape Town City 1-0 in the quarterfinals while Chiefs came back from a goal down to edge Maritzburg United 2-1 in the last-8.

On Sunday afternoon, SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic will lock horns at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick off is also at 3pm.

Matsatsantsa, who are the defending champions of the MTN8, beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-2 away to reach the semifinals of the competition.

Siwelele, will go to this game still oozing confidence after pulling off the results that surprised many in the MTN8 quarterfinals beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at home.

Celtic, who will be aiming to reach their first ever MTN8 final, will host SuperSport in the second leg at Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Saturday, 7 November.

A day later, the African continent will once again be brought to a standstill when the Soweto giants, Chiefs and Pirates battle it out at FNB Stadium for a place in the 2020/21 MTN8 final.

In line with COVID-19 regulations, all four matches will be played behind closed doors.

