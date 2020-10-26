Five things we learned from Dstv Premiership this weekend

Orlando Pirates were left frustrated by a resurgent AmaZulu away in Durban.

Here are the five things we learned from the Dstv Premiership this past weekend:

Ruthless Sundowns show no mercy to hapless Chiefs

If ever there was any doubts over Sundowns’ capabilities of defending their league title, those doubts were put to rest on Saturday when the Brazilians handed a hapless Amakhosi side a 3-0 drubbing at FNB Stadium. Goals from Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane gave the defending a perfect start to the 2020/21 league season.

Khune’s blunders leave Hunt with egg on face

Prior to the Sundowns game, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was full of praise of Itumeleng Khune. The Amakhosi coach revealed during the week that he had told Khune that he would show him what a fantastic goalkeeper he is. Hunt, however, was left with an egg on his face on Saturday as Khune made costly blunders for the first and the third goal for Sundowns. He missed the ball while trying to punch it away for Shalulile’s opener. He then conceded a penalty in the dying minutes for the Brazilians third goal. He was partly to blame for the second goal as well as the punched the ball to the path of Erasmus while making a save from Zwane’s shot.

Pirates left frustrated by AmaZulu

Having taken an early lead through Gabadinho Mhango’s penalty kick, the Buccaneers had to settle for a draw against Usuthu on Saturday night. Lehlohonolo Majoro scored the equaliser for AmaZulu in the 33rd minute to make sure that Usuthu take home a point. After the game, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was left frustrated with his side’s failure to convert chances.

Memela torments Pirates

AmaZulu debutant Luvuyo Memela was a thorn for the defence of Pirates in the 1-1 draw at Kings Park on Saturday. The 33-year-old was unlucky not register his name in the scoresheet towards the end of the game. Man of the match Ben Motshwari admitted in his post-match interview that Memela gave him and the Bucs defence a torrid time.

New comers fail to register first wins

Swallows FC, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and TS Galaxy started their first season in the top flight with draws. Promoted Birds played to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. TTM, who bought the status of Bidvest Wits, also played to a 1-1 draw with Galaxy, who also bought their way to the top tier of SA football by buying Highlands Park.

