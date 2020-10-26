Fans blame Khune for Chiefs’ heavy loss to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune came under a bit of a stick from the club’s fans following Amakhosi’s 3-0 loss to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper made a costly error, which allowed Peter Shalulile to give Sundowns the lead in the 37th minute. While defending a corner, Khune came out of his line to punch the ball away, but missed it completely, allowing Shalulile to head home for the Sundowns opener.

WATCH: Khune’s blunder leads to Sundowns opener

Peter Shalulile gives Sundowns the lead! Khune comes out for the corner and misses the ball, giving Shalulile the chance to bundle it home off his shoulder. Watch live: https://t.co/7lMogXNPzy #SSDiski | #DStvPrem | #BabizeBonke pic.twitter.com/TNkwMUsQqr — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) October 24, 2020

Things went from bad to worse for Khune and Chiefs when they conceded a second goal just eight minutes from the break. Khune tried to punch away Themba Zwane’s shot, but the rebound landed in the path of Kermit Erasmus, who made no mistake from close range.

As if that was not enough, Khune conceded a penalty in the dying minutes of the match when he fouled his former Chiefs teammate, George Maluleka. Zwane converted the spot kick.

After the game, some Chiefs fans took to social media to lambast Khune.

I think we must just accept that Khune akasafani and start investing in Bvuma????????????????????#Khune #Chiefs — Diapo Modiba (@modibakasebele) October 24, 2020

We must admit that Itumeleng #Khune is aging, that was an amateur mistake to just end off the dreadful afternoon he has had. Conceded 3 in the opening game of the season. Akpeyi was great last season, he never got the respect he deserved. #DstvPrem#babizebonke — Palesa motshoene IG: @MissPalulu/PalulusKitchen (@MissPalulu) October 24, 2020

#Khune must play and enjoy that number 1 jersey while it lasts because as soon as #Akpeyi is fit to play it's back to the bench for him. Khune is not the same anymore no matter how hard I try to ignore it. Akpeyi fights…also has mistakes but much better. #KaizerChiefs — Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) October 24, 2020

Khune will be a liability this season … Thrice he has made silly mistakes .#Khune #KaizerChiefs — Wallaace (@wallaacem) October 24, 2020

