PSL News 26.10.2020 11:57 am

Fans blame Khune for Chiefs’ heavy loss to Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane
Fans blame Khune for Chiefs’ heavy loss to Sundowns

Itumeleng Khune Picture: Gallo

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune came under a bit of a stick from the club’s fans following Amakhosi’s 3-0 loss to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper made a costly error, which allowed Peter Shalulile to give Sundowns the lead in the 37th minute. While defending a corner, Khune came out […]

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune came under a bit of a stick from the club’s fans following Amakhosi’s 3-0 loss to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper made a costly error, which allowed Peter Shalulile to give Sundowns the lead in the 37th minute. While defending a corner, Khune came out of his line to punch the ball away, but missed it completely, allowing Shalulile to head home for the Sundowns opener.

WATCH: Khune’s blunder leads to Sundowns opener

Things went from bad to worse for Khune and Chiefs when they conceded a second goal just eight minutes from the break. Khune tried to punch away Themba Zwane’s shot, but the rebound landed in the path of Kermit Erasmus, who made no mistake from close range.

As if that was not enough, Khune conceded a penalty in the dying minutes of the match when he fouled his former Chiefs teammate, George Maluleka. Zwane converted the spot kick.

After the game, some Chiefs fans took to social media to lambast Khune.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition