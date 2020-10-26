Truter admits there is a lot to learn after Stellies draw

Truter believes his players were lucky to recover from some mistakes they made during the match and went on to say they could have been punished.

The Duve Birds drew first blood in their first game back in top-flight football after gaining automatic promotion from the GladAfrican Championship last season. Swallows were awarded a penalty in the early minutes of the game but coach Steve Barker’s men got a chance to equalise when they had a penalty on the other side of the field.

Truter was happy to salvage a point from their encounter with Stellies on Sunday afternoon. Truter believes their opponents parked the bus and made it difficult for them to take the lead.

“We were the away team today and out defender gets the man of the match award that says a lot,” said Truter after the match.

“They made it a bit difficult for us by playing five at the back, I don’t know if it was their intention to play like that but we did well tactically we did well, we got caught towards the end because we turn to overdo things and we got caught.

“The players need to realise you get away with these things in the GladAfrica championship and not in the Premiership, we got a point against a good team. Will take the point.”

Swallows will face Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

