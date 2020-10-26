Rulani credited for Sundowns corner kick goal against Chiefs

Sundowns got their league title defence to a good start when they registered a win in their opening match of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season.

Fresh from an early MTN 8 exit at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic Mngqithi was happy to register his first win ratherthan lament leaving the top eight competition early.

“We played well today. Better than we did the last time,” Mngqithi told SuperSportTV after the game.

“We lost a game by a goal, we lost a game that I still think we should have won. But we won today.”

Mngqithi revealed co-coach Rulani Mokwena has been working on set pieces with the players ahead of their clash with Amakhosi.

Newly signed striker Peter Shalulile got the better of Itumeleng Khune when he directed a corner kick cross into the back of the Amakhosi net for the first goal of the match.

“Credit needs to be given to coach Rulani for the goal Peter scored because all week he was drilling corner kicks and set pieces during the week, he spent a lot of time on that move and it paid off.”

