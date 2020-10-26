PSL News 26.10.2020 08:20 am

Rulani credited for Sundowns corner kick goal against Chiefs

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Rulani credited for Sundowns corner kick goal against Chiefs

Rulani Mokwena. Pic: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was happy to see his side redeem themselves by beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns got their league title defence to a good start when they registered a win in their opening match of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season.

Fresh from an early MTN 8 exit at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic Mngqithi was happy to register his first win ratherthan lament leaving the top eight competition early.

“We played well today. Better than we did the last time,” Mngqithi told SuperSportTV after the game.

“We lost a game by a goal, we lost a game that I still think we should have won. But we won today.”

Mngqithi revealed co-coach Rulani Mokwena has been working on set pieces with the players ahead of their clash with Amakhosi.

Newly signed striker Peter Shalulile got the better of Itumeleng Khune when he directed a corner kick cross into the back of the Amakhosi net for the first goal of the match.

“Credit needs to be given to coach Rulani for the goal Peter scored because all week he was drilling corner kicks and set pieces during the week, he spent a lot of time on that move and it paid off.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition