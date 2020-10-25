TTM’s display not as bad as their administrative blunders as they get draw in their first league game

Joel Masutha’s side were just unlucky not to collect the full points at home on Sunday as they had the most chances especially in the second half but couldn’t convert them. And in last weekend’s cup game, they were impressive coming from 3-0 down to score two brilliant goals and end up losing by a more respectable 3-2 scoreline against a formidable SuperSport United side.

Both started well and held their own but neither could create any viable chances. With the game progressing, the Rockets looked to be settling better and started stringing some passes but they could not make any serious headway. In fact, in the first 40 minutes, both sets of keepers could have gone and hidden from the sun in the stands and no one would have noticed.

Galaxy were however finally rewarded when Bevan Fransman rose highest to head in from a cross from the left in the 45th minute.

Tshakhuma started to play much better in the second half and looked threatening and created some chances. They were quickly rewarded as they found the equaliser through Mogokolodi Ngele’s 49th-minute header.

The home side came close to getting ahead in the 69th minute as they pressed their visitors but the ball was scrambled away from the goal line by a Galaxy defender.

With less than 10 minutes to the end, Tshakhuma were awarded a free kick in a good area but Wensten van der Linde made a great save to deny Ngele who was trying to beat him with an equally well-executed kick.

A minute later, TTM knocked again and Thembisani Nevhulamba will feel he let the team down when he ballooned a shot over from just in front of the Galaxy goal when it looked easier to score.

Either side could have found a winner later in the game but couldn’t make proper use of the chances they got.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.