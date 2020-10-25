Blow by blow: Stellenbosch vs Swallows FC

– full time: Stellenbosch 1-1 Swallows FC
– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played
– 73′ throw in for Swallows
– 53′ Swallows remain in their half and wait for a counter-attack opportunity
– second half is underway
– Half Time: Stellenbosch 1-1 Swallows FC
– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played
– 42′ good tempo from both teams while they try and extend their respective leads
– 37′ offside call goes against Swallows
– 26′ Stellies score from the penalty spot. Stellenbosch 1-1 Swallows FC
– 16′ Swallows score a penalty. Stellenbosch 0-1 Swallows FC
– 3′ both teams moving the ball around
– Kickoff! The game is underway
