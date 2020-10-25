PSL News 25.10.2020 03:44 pm

Blow by blow: Stellenbosch vs Swallows FC

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Stellenbosch vs Swallows FC

Lelethu Skelem of Stellenbosch FC celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Stellenbosch and Cape Town City at Tuks Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Stellenbosch FC faces Dstv Premiership newcomers Swallows FC at the Danie Craven Stadium.

– full time: Stellenbosch 1-1 Swallows FC

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 73′ throw in for Swallows

– 53′ Swallows remain in their half and wait for a counter-attack opportunity

– second half is underway

– Half Time: Stellenbosch 1-1 Swallows FC

– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played

– 42′ good tempo from both teams while they try and extend their respective leads

– 37′ offside call goes against Swallows

– 26′ Stellies score from the penalty spot. Stellenbosch 1-1 Swallows FC

– 16′ Swallows score a penalty. Stellenbosch 0-1 Swallows FC

– 3′ both teams moving the ball around

– Kickoff! The game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition