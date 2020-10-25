PSL News 25.10.2020 11:57 am

‘I don’t know if Khune was impeded, I haven’t seen it,’ comments Hunt on first goal against Sundowns 

Sibongiseni Gumbi
‘I don’t know if Khune was impeded, I haven’t seen it,’ comments Hunt on first goal against Sundowns 

Itumeleng Khune is set to start for Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

There was a lot of unhappiness from Kaizer Chiefs players especially the Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after conceding the first goal in the 3-0 drubbing served to them hot by Mamelodi Sundowns in their first DStv Premiership fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The root cause of Khune’s irritability was not that he had just conceded but was because he felt he had been impeded and the referee should have protected him. He felt that a Sundowns player blocked his movement resulting in him being unable to jump for the ball which was headed in by Peter Shalulile in the 36th minute.
Asked about the incident, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt said he could not say much on it as he had not seen it happen and was yet to review the footage of the match.
“It’s football… and can’t be making excuses there and I haven’t seen it maybe it happened maybe it didn’t,” said Hunt.
‘He felt he was (impeded) but I don’t know, I can’t really say anything about it. We didn’t get much going for ourselves today in that perspective but that’s not an excuse as to why we lost it. We have to be better.
We will just keep working at it,” added Hunt.
And with a short turnaround time before his next game, Hunt said there is not much he can do exct to try and make sure the players are refreshed before heading out to the Eastern Cape to meet Chippa United on Wednesday night.
“There is not much we can work on. We just have to try and get them fresh because we will have to have a traveling day as well. So, there’s not much we can do, but there are certainly one of two things that we will look at,” said Hunt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition