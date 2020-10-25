‘I don’t know if Khune was impeded, I haven’t seen it,’ comments Hunt on first goal against Sundowns 

The root cause of Khune’s irritability was not that he had just conceded but was because he felt he had been impeded and the referee should have protected him. He felt that a Sundowns player blocked his movement resulting in him being unable to jump for the ball which was headed in by Peter Shalulile in the 36th minute.

Asked about the incident, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt said he could not say much on it as he had not seen it happen and was yet to review the footage of the match.

“It’s football… and can’t be making excuses there and I haven’t seen it maybe it happened maybe it didn’t,” said Hunt.

‘He felt he was (impeded) but I don’t know, I can’t really say anything about it. We didn’t get much going for ourselves today in that perspective but that’s not an excuse as to why we lost it. We have to be better.

We will just keep working at it,” added Hunt.

And with a short turnaround time before his next game, Hunt said there is not much he can do exct to try and make sure the players are refreshed before heading out to the Eastern Cape to meet Chippa United on Wednesday night.

“There is not much we can work on. We just have to try and get them fresh because we will have to have a traveling day as well. So, there’s not much we can do, but there are certainly one of two things that we will look at,” said Hunt.

