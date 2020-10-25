‘George is very much in our plans,’ says Sundowns coach Mngqithi on future of former Chiefs star

Maluleka’s move to Sundowns didn’t sit well with many at Amakhosi especially after he couldn’t help the club finish the season in the Bio-Bubble in August as his contract with them had lapsed. Former Chiefs coach, Ernst Middendorp even suggested that the signing was made to destabilise his team.

The rumours that he would be released by Sundowns as he was considered surplus to requirements gained momentum last week, but he Brazilians’ coach, Manqoba Mngqithi has debunked them.

‘Just to clarify on the rumour… it was unfounded. Maybe it’s from people who are trying to kill somebody else’s career because I was also very straight forward in our last match that he is very much a part of our plans because we know what he brings. Even when he came on today we knew what he was brining,” said

Mngqithi after Saturday’s game where they beat Chiefs 3-0, with Maluleka coming on and creating the penalty from which the third goal was scored.

“He has a good pass behind the defence and we could see that both (Daniel) Cardoso and (Ramahlwe) Mphahlele were climbing higher up and we wanted somebody that can easily deliver the same pass that Hlompho (Kekana) can deliver at that space because we wanted to try and see if we can’t get anything on a counter attack.

“I was very impressed to see him going as far as getting us that penalty which for me was very encouraging because I’ve been telling him that his game is short of incisive moments in terms of shots at goal, scoring goals and all that. So, when I saw that box entry, and a very good box entry for that matter, I was very encouraged because I know what the not is capable of. I don’t think a lot of people give him the respect he deserves. I hope that before long, people will know what George is capable of,” explained Mngqithi.

