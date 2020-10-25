Zinnbauer disappointed by Pirates draw

This was Pirates’ second game of the new season having registered a victory in the MTN8 against Cape Town City the previous weekend.

But, it wasn’t to be for the Buccaneers as they found it hard to break AmaZulu defenders.

Pirates scored first in the game, but Usuthu cancelled out the lead to ensure that they share the spoils with the Soweto outfit.

Gabadinho Mhango opened the scoring for Pirates, but Lehlohonolo Majoro equalised for Usuthu before half-time.

Zinnbauer says they knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get a victory at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

“We know AmaZulu have a good team. We can’t expect to come here and get the three points for nothing. We have to work on this. For me, we had the game, we scored,” the Bucs coach told SuperSport TV.

“After we scored we were too casual and that was very hard for us to come back into the game. The second half is the style we want. The first half was not good for me, but the second half was better. And we have to work ahead (on that).”

Pirates next face Stellenbosch FC in their next league game at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

