Grobler brace does the job for 10-men SuperSport against Leopards

SuperSport beat Lidoda Duvha by two goals to nil in their maiden DStv Premiership match. The game had to be temporarily suspended moments after kick-off due to inclement weather in the capital city as a thunderstorm halted proceedings in Atteridgeville.

Grobler opened his account in the 25th minute as the home side dominated the proceedings in the opening stanza, forcing Lidoda Duvha to chase shadows for most of the first half. Jamie Webber provided the assist for the Bafana Bafana international after beating his markers down the right to find Grobler, who kept his cool in the box, turned to deceive his markers and picked his spot to slot past Jonas Mendes.

He completed his brace in the last kick of the game with a rocket into the back of the net.

The second stanza began in similar fashion with United on the front foot, but Leopards looked to catch SuperSport on the counter-attack on several occasions but could not find much joy.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori were reduced to 10-man when Onismor Bhasera was shown a second yellow card by referee Thando Ndzandzeka.

The veteran left-back was adjudged to have fouled Roggert Nyundu after clearing what appeared to be a 50/50 ball. Bhasera did clear the ball as he got to it first but his left that was left behind is what got him in trouble with the middle man.

United coach Kaitano Tembo did not make any reinforcements to his defence, instead, he introduced an attacker in the Kudakwashe Mahachi, who replaced Rayners going into the final 15 minutes of the game. However, it appeared as though Mahachi was instructed to slot on the left side of the backline as he made very few moves forward.

SuperSport’s next assignment is a visit by Mother city campaigners Stellenbosch FC while Leopards will travel to KwaZulu-Natal where they will confront Ayanda Dlamini’s AmaZulu side this coming Wednesday.

