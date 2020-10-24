PSL News 24.10.2020 10:39 pm

Pirates share spoils with AmaZulu in KZN

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Pirates share spoils with AmaZulu in KZN

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has made a complete recovery after testing positive for coronavirus. AFP/Phill Magakoe

Orlando Pirates failed to continue with their winning momentum of the season after they were held to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu FC in the opening game of the DSTV Premiership on Saturday. 

Bucs had a promising start into the 2020/2021 campaign after beating Cape Town City 1-0 in the MTN8, but it wasn’t to be a in a league clash as they ended up sharing the spoils with Usuthu on the day.

The Buccaneers started the tie convincingly when they they got the first goal through a penalty.

Former Under-20 international Sibusiso Mabiliso of AmaZulu brought down Bucs Siphesihle Ndlovu inside the box, before last season’s top goal-scorer Gabadinho Mhango converted the penalty in the 18th minute to put Pirates in the lead.

It was a very tough affair as both sides went hard on each other with Usuthu in search of an equaliser, while Bucs were eager for to extend their goal tally.

Former Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela was the man to make it square in the game after he was fouled by Fortune Makaringe inside the box.

Bucs keeper Wayne Sandilands made a great save from a Lehlohonolo Majoro spot kick, but the striker put the ball into the back of the net from a rebound in the half hour mark.

Towards half time, Mhango got an opportunity to put Pirates in the lead, bit his shot went over the bar.

In the second half, Andre de Jong launched a powerful shot, but Sandilands was able to make a great save to keep the score-line level just thee minutes in the second stanza.

As the game went on, both half plenty of opportunities to get the second goal, but nothing went their way with the game ending in a draw.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition