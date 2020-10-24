Pirates share spoils with AmaZulu in KZN

Bucs had a promising start into the 2020/2021 campaign after beating Cape Town City 1-0 in the MTN8, but it wasn’t to be a in a league clash as they ended up sharing the spoils with Usuthu on the day.

The Buccaneers started the tie convincingly when they they got the first goal through a penalty.

Former Under-20 international Sibusiso Mabiliso of AmaZulu brought down Bucs Siphesihle Ndlovu inside the box, before last season’s top goal-scorer Gabadinho Mhango converted the penalty in the 18th minute to put Pirates in the lead.

It was a very tough affair as both sides went hard on each other with Usuthu in search of an equaliser, while Bucs were eager for to extend their goal tally.

Former Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela was the man to make it square in the game after he was fouled by Fortune Makaringe inside the box.

Bucs keeper Wayne Sandilands made a great save from a Lehlohonolo Majoro spot kick, but the striker put the ball into the back of the net from a rebound in the half hour mark.

Towards half time, Mhango got an opportunity to put Pirates in the lead, bit his shot went over the bar.

In the second half, Andre de Jong launched a powerful shot, but Sandilands was able to make a great save to keep the score-line level just thee minutes in the second stanza.

As the game went on, both half plenty of opportunities to get the second goal, but nothing went their way with the game ending in a draw.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.