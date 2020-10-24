PSL News 24.10.2020 08:23 pm

Live report: AmaZulu vs Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Live report: AmaZulu vs Pirates

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch at Emirates Airline Park (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

KZN side AmaZulu takes on the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Saturday night.

–  90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 80′ Pirates players taking shots at Mbatha’s goal

– 50′ Pirates and AmaZulu fight for possession

– second half underway

– half time: AmaZulu 1-1 Orlando Pirates

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played. AmaZulu 1-1 Orlando Pirates

– 32′ Majoro finds the equaliser with a follow-up shot having missed the initial penalty take. AmaZulu 1-1 Orlando Pirates  

– 19′ Mhango finds the opening goal. AmaZulu 0-1 Orlando Pirates  

– 15′ Ndlovu gets a free kick for Pirates outside the penalty spot

– Kickoff! The game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition