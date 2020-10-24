City and Chippa settle for a draw in Dstv opener

Cape Town City hosted the Chilli Boys and drew first blood at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening in the first half.

The Citizens took charge of the game in the opening stanza leaving United to chase shadows for most of the first half. City’s piled pressure on United led to United’s defensive t0 breakdown. Chilli Boys goalkeeper Veli Mothwa tried to clear a pass but ended up playing the ball back to an onrushing Mduduzi Mdantsane who got the first goal of the game.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink’s chargers protected their lead and created a handful of chances for them to extend their lead but they couldn’t convert any of the chances. City took a 1-0 lead into the half time break.

United came out of the dressing room looking to change their fortunes. The Chilli Boys strung passes together to try and breakdown City’s formation to get the equalizer. Their efforts paid off in the 57th minute when Augustine Kwem got the better of goal minder Peter Leeuwenburgh.

United bossed the second half by creating more chances than City but couldn’t convert any of them with most of their forward runs ended with the ball cleared in the first third. Coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s side came close to a second goal in the last 20 minutes of the game but were denied a second goal by the woodwork.

The Citizens pushed towards the end of the game with a few enterprising runs but nothing came of their efforts leading the game to finish in a 1-1 draw.

