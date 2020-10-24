‘There is a lot I want to say but I can’t do it in the media,’ says Hunt after Chiefs suffer defeat on first day

Amakhosi just could not get going and although they had some promising moments where they looked like they could create chances and score goals, it was not something that gives hope or something to build upon.

“There is a lot I want to say but it’s not right to say it in the media,” said Hunt when asked what he made of the performance and how far he is from getting it right.

“I am not happy at all, just like I was not happy last week but at least then the result was there and I was happy with that.

“I know what we need to work on and what we need to do to get there (to the performance he wants),” he added.

Last weekend Hunt complimented his team on their mentality after they came back from a goal down to win the MTN8 quarter-final against Maritzburg United 2-1 at the same venue. But he wasn’t as impressed on Saturday afternoon, saying it was not there.

“We are miles away (from getting the mentality right). You can play badly but the aspect of mentality is important,” said the former Bidvest Wits mentor. He said they will look to right the wrongs of Saturday’s game at training on Monday as they prepare for their next fixture. Amakhosi are away to Chippa United in a league game on Wednesday and play their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semifinal the following weekend.

