Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Chippa United

– Full time: Cape Town City 1-1 Chippa United
– 90′ 4 minutes of added time will be played.
– 85′ Chippa United creating chance but lose the ball in the final third.
– 73′ Kwem troubling City defenders as they struggle to keep him from taking shots at goal
– 67′ The cross bar denies Chippa a second goal
– 57′ Kwem finds the equaliser for Chippa. Cape Town City 1-1 Chippa United
– 49′ City protect their lead by containing Chippa United in their half
– second half underway
Halt time: Cape Town City 1-0 Chippa United
– 3 minutes of added time will be played
– 35′ Chipp United moving the ball around trying to find space to explain in City’s half
– 31′ City dominating play at the moment
– 22′ Mdantsane profits from a poor clearance by the United goalkeeper. Cape Town City 1-0 Chippa United
– 20′ corner kick to Chippa after a fine save by the City goalkeeper
– 18′ both sides trying to control the ball
– 5′ Injury scare for Cape Town City and Mdantsane, but the midfielder has been cleared to continue by the medical team
– kickoff the game is underway
