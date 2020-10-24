PSL News 24.10.2020 06:09 pm

Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Chippa United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Chippa United

Fagrie Lakay of Cape Town City celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Cape Town City on the 29 August 2020 at Emirates Airline Park, Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cape Town City welcomes Chippa United to the Cape Town Stadium for the DSTV Premiership clash.

– Full time: Cape Town City 1-1 Chippa United  

– 90′ 4 minutes of added time will be played.

– 85′ Chippa United creating chance but lose the ball in the final third.

– 73′ Kwem troubling City defenders as they struggle to keep him from taking shots at goal

– 67′ The cross bar denies Chippa a second goal

– 57′ Kwem finds the equaliser for Chippa. Cape Town City 1-1 Chippa United  

– 49′ City protect their lead by containing Chippa United in their half

– second half underway

Halt time: Cape Town City 1-0 Chippa United  

– 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 35′ Chipp United moving the ball around trying to find space to explain in City’s half

– 31′ City dominating play at the moment

– 22′ Mdantsane profits from a poor clearance by the United goalkeeper. Cape Town City 1-0 Chippa United  

– 20′ corner kick to Chippa after a fine save by the City goalkeeper

– 18′ both sides trying to control the ball

– 5′ Injury scare for Cape Town City and Mdantsane, but the midfielder has been cleared to continue by the medical team

– kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition