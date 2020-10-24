Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Chippa United

– Full time: Cape Town City 1-1 Chippa United

– 90′ 4 minutes of added time will be played.

– 85′ Chippa United creating chance but lose the ball in the final third.

– 73′ Kwem troubling City defenders as they struggle to keep him from taking shots at goal

– 67′ The cross bar denies Chippa a second goal

– 57′ Kwem finds the equaliser for Chippa. Cape Town City 1-1 Chippa United

– 49′ City protect their lead by containing Chippa United in their half

– second half underway

Halt time: Cape Town City 1-0 Chippa United

– 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 35′ Chipp United moving the ball around trying to find space to explain in City’s half

– 31′ City dominating play at the moment

– 22′ Mdantsane profits from a poor clearance by the United goalkeeper. Cape Town City 1-0 Chippa United

– 20′ corner kick to Chippa after a fine save by the City goalkeeper

– 18′ both sides trying to control the ball

– 5′ Injury scare for Cape Town City and Mdantsane, but the midfielder has been cleared to continue by the medical team

– kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.