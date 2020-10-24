Sundowns off to a winning start as they drub Chiefs in opening game 

While Chiefs tried to get into the game, Masandawana were just perhaps too good for them on the day and scored the important goals to ensure they pocket the full points and get their campaign off to a winning start.

For Amakhosi, the match will be a good indicator for new coach Gavin Hunt as to the job he has on his

hands in turning the team into a well-oiled machine that can easily get results.

Khama Billiat – spotting a new hairstyle – looked to get Chiefs to an advantageous start when he forced a great save off Onyango in the third minute with a stinging volley for Amakhosi.

But except for a few moments where the Naturena side looked threatening, there was nothing much that Amakhosi did in this match.

The game was evenly balanced in the early exchanges and Hlompho Kekana tried to catch Khune with a long-range shot in the 20th minute but the keeper was equal to the task and bundled the ball away.

Two minutes later, Khune made a blunder as he came out of his line to clear a ball but kicked it straight

Peter Shalulile who looped it towards goal but Ramahlwe Mphahlele was on hand to clear off the line.

As the game progressed, Sundowns found their rhythm and started dominating dictating the pace. And they were duly rewarded when they found the first goal in the 36th minute, with Shalulile scoring with a harder from a corner kick crossed in by Rivaldo Coetzee.

Four minutes into the second half, Chiefs came close to finding an equaliser with Billiat taking on the Sundowns defender on the left before sending an inviting ball which fell for Leonardo Castro but Coetzee was on hand to block his attempted shot, and allowing Denis Onyango to come out and collect the ball.

But as Amakhosi were looking better pinning their visitors back, they were caught on a counter-attack in the 55th minute and Kermit Erasmus scored his first of the promised 30 goals with a shot into an empty net after Khune had gone out to make a save but the ball fell kindly for striker who sent it straight into the net.

With just three minutes to the end, Sundowns were awarded a penalty after Khune fouled second-half substitute, George Maluleka and Themba Zwane converts from the spot.

