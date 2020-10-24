Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns

– water break

– 22′ Mphahlele clears the ball from the goal line to keep the scoreline level

– 6′ Billiat does well to get away from a defender but his shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 2′ Onyango denies Billiat with a fine save. Corner kick to Chiefs

– kickoff! The game is underway

