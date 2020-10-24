Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns
Phakaaathi Reporter
Reach out and don't touch it. Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns seem to be doing their utmost not to win the Absa Premiership. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs go on a quest to win the inaugural DSTV Premiership trophy after finishing as runners up last season. Mamelodi Sundowns look to bounce back from losing to Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening round of the MTN 8 cup.
– water break
– 22′ Mphahlele clears the ball from the goal line to keep the scoreline level
– 6′ Billiat does well to get away from a defender but his shot at goal goes over the goalposts
– 2′ Onyango denies Billiat with a fine save. Corner kick to Chiefs
– kickoff! The game is underway
