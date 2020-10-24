Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns

– Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ 6 minutes of added time will be played

– 88′ Zwane scores from the penalty spot. Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 87′ Sundowns win a penalty after Khune tackles Maluleka in the box

– 83′ Billiat receives medical treatment

– 76′ Modau comes on for Morena. Sundowns substitution

– 73′ Lesako comes on for Frosler. Chiefs substitution

– 69′ Water break

– 63′ Shalulile’s shot at goal is saved by Khune

– 53′ Romeo scores the second goal for Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 46′ Blom comes on for Katsande

– second half underway

– Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 36′ Shalulile directs a corner kick cross into Khune’s net. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– water break

– 22′ Mphahlele clears the ball from the goal line to keep the scoreline level

– 6′ Billiat does well to get away from a defender but his shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 2′ Onyango denies Billiat with a fine save. Corner kick to Chiefs

– kickoff! The game is underway

