local soccer 24.10.2020 03:30 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns

Reach out and don't touch it. Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns seem to be doing their utmost not to win the Absa Premiership. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs go on a quest to win the inaugural DSTV Premiership trophy after finishing as runners up last season. Mamelodi Sundowns look to bounce back from losing to Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening round of the MTN 8 cup.

Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ 6 minutes of added time will be played

– 88′ Zwane scores from the penalty spot. Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 87′ Sundowns win a penalty after Khune tackles Maluleka in the box

– 83′ Billiat receives medical treatment

– 76′ Modau comes on for Morena. Sundowns substitution

– 73′ Lesako comes on for Frosler. Chiefs substitution

– 69′ Water break

– 63′ Shalulile’s shot at goal is saved by Khune

– 53′ Romeo scores the second goal for Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– 46′ Blom comes on for Katsande

– second half underway

– Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 36′ Shalulile directs a corner kick cross into Khune’s net. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– water break

– 22′ Mphahlele clears the ball from the goal line to keep the scoreline level

– 6′ Billiat does well to get away from a defender but his shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 2′ Onyango denies Billiat with a fine save. Corner kick to Chiefs

– kickoff! The game is underway

