Chiefs and Sundowns set for emotional opener

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates victory after the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg, on 05 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes Kaizer Chiefs will come into the opening match of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season with a grudge from the fallen season.

Kekana says Chiefs will seek revenge when they meet on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs let the Absa Premiership title slip through their fingers last season on the last day after occupying the number spot on the log table for the greater part of the season. Sundowns snatched the league title from the which saw the side fire coach Ernst Middendorp.

Kekana says they know Chiefs would like to challenge the belief that the Pretoria outfit was the best team last season by beating them.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder described Chiefs as an emotional side that has a score to settle with them after they won what was their league title for most of the 2019/2020 season.

“We were disappointed with the result. We watched the match and we were happy with a lot of things we achieved during that match,” Kekana told the Sundowns media.

“The new guys adapted very well. They showed that they are in it. Obviously, the result was not what we expected but that is football for you. We are looking forward to the next match. We will try and rectify some of the mistakes that we made against Celtic and I think we still have a good opportunity to correct them.”

