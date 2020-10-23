Chiefs striker Castro hopes for good league start against Sundowns

Amakhosi host the Brazilians who beat them to the league title from them on the final day of the 2019/20 season at FNB Stadium. Kick off is at 3.30pm.

“We want to start the season in a good way,” Castro told the Chiefs website ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“It’s a new season with a new coach and a new league, which is now named the DStv Premiership. Everything is different – it’s the beginning of a new era. He (Gavin Hunt) has brought in a new structure. He’s also very clear with the players in what he wants from each and everyone,” added the Colombian striker.

“It’s the first of a long season of 30 matches and it’s still a long way to go to the finish line. But of course, it’s an important game.”

Castro, who made a return to action last weekend during Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in the MTN8, is expected to lead the Amakhosi attack during Sundowns in the absence of Samir Nurkovic.

The Serbian striker, who was the club top goalscorer last season, is currently nursing an injury.

