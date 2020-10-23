Ofori might not make Bucs squad for AmaZulu clash 

The shot-stopper was announced as Bucs new signing on Tuesday following months of speculation and lengthy negotiations between the shot-stopper and the club.

In his first session with the club, the Ghanaian international reveals that he was welcomed with warms hands at the club and the professionalism is of international standards.

“Training has been good. I have been welcomed in the team with open arms by everybody here which has been great. Everyone here is very friendly. The organisation and professionalism have been of international standard,” the shot-stopper told Bucs media.

“As for training, well what I can say is that the intensity is very high, but I am adapting well. I’m also getting accustomed to a different methodology of training under the goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen which has been good.”

With Ofori only joining the training session late, it’s highly unlikely that the former Maritzburg United will be thrown in the line-up in their first league game of the season.

Meanwhile, this gives Wayne Sandilands a chance to prove himself and ensure that he makes the number spot his with Ofori expected to take over from him with the Ghana international.

Sandilands already has a clean sheet this season after the club registered a 1-0 win over Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 last weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.