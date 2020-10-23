Five things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

It’s back! With a new title sponsor, the DStv Premiership returns this weekend, barely a month after the embers of last season burned out, with Kaizer Chiefs’ tears still drying after being pipped to the post by Mamelodi Sundowns. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at five things to look out for as the 2020/21 campaign gets underway.

Can the new head honchos at Chiefs and Sundowns lay down a marker?

Whatever happens in Saturday’s showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, it won’t decide who wins the title this season. Seriously, when the season ends, if you try and point to this game as where it started to go wrong for either of these teams, you are a bonafide clown, who belongs at the circus, and not even a good circus. It’s actually unfortunate, in a way, that Chiefs v Sundowns, the battle of last season’s top two, is happening so early, before Gavin Hunt and the two/three wise men at Masandawana (I still have no idea) have settled in, and created teams in their own image. But, whoever does win will get a boost early on in the campaign, and you feel Sundowns strangely need it more, with Pitso Mosimane’s trophy-laden shadow still very much hovering over Choorklop. Hunt is following in the footsteps of failures, who haven’t won a trophy in five seasons. Mosimane won EIGHT. Chiefs are also serving a transfer ban while Sundowns have signed, well, too many to mention in one go. If Hunt can beat Sundowns, he would be very gracious not to mention that.

TTM and TS Galaxy haven’t earned their place in the top flight, but hey-ho, that’s just the way it goes

Neither TTM nor TS Galaxy won promotion to the DStv Premiership next season, but both will be playing in it. You can say what you like about the Premier Soccer League’s franchise system, where teams can just buy another club and jump divisions, and where even the rules that are in place around this are circumvented when required, but that is the lie of the land. Covid-19 has made the situation even worse, with both Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park disappearing from view at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. In their place comes the shambles-thus-far that is TTM, who were only able to put out a squad of 14 players for their MTN8 quarterfinal loss to SuperSport, though after going 3-0 down they actually acquitted themselves rather well in that game. Galaxy’s build up has been a lot less frenetic, with Tim Sukazi finally taking the top flight to Kwa-Nedbele. Sunday’s game between the two will be at TTM’s Thohoyandou Stadium, which would make for a crazy atmosphere, if fans were allowed in.

Can Ofori heal Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeping woes?

Orlando Pirates’ new number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori can’t be judged on one game, assuming he plays when Pirates face AmaZulu at King’s Park on Saturday, but the Buccaneers are desperate for a ‘keeper they can rely on. With all due respect to Wayne Sandilands, who has done a respectable job as a stop-gap, Pirates haven’t had consistently good goalkeeper since Senzo Meyiwa was tragically murdered. Ghana’s number one Ofori was consistently excellent in his time at Maritzburg United, and could well be the answer, with the 26 year-old possibly the final piece in the puzzle of Pirates’ bid for a first PSL trophy in seven years.

Can Stellenbosch build on last season’s solid Premiership debut?

As a club model, Stellenbosch look like an example for clubs looking to the future, with a healthy financial base and a plan that doesn’t simply seem to encompass the now. Steve Barker’s side recovered from a slow start to the 2019/20 campaign to finish a healthy 10th, some three point off a top eight spot and seven clear of any relegation trouble. Stellenbosch have lost one of their best players, Iqraam Rayners, to SuperSport, while Nyiko Mobbie has gone back to Sundowns and Morgan Gould has also left, but Zitha Macheke looks a top acquisition to replace Mobbie, while Stellenbosch have also capitalised on the dissolution of Bidvest Wits by signing young left winger Molahleli Khunyedi. Newbies Swallows FC on Sunday are likely to pose a threat in their season opener, but it is Stellenbosch who have the experience and they can make an early statement here that they will continue to be in the top tier for some time to come.

Are SuperSport just a good cup side or genuine title contenders?

SuperSport United have not really flirted with winning the league title since 2010, when Gavin Hunt’s golden era snapped up a third on the trot. The Tshwane outfit have been a brilliant cup side, winning three Nedbank Cups, a Telkom Knockout and two MTN8s since then, but while they are often touted as Premiership contenders when a season begins, they rarely live up to expectations in the marathon of a title race. This season will be tricky for SuperSport, with arguably their best player, Aubrey Modiba, sold to Mamelodi Sundowns, and financial strains affecting even a side with the backing of South African Football’s biggest corporate sponsor, now by some distance. Yet they do have Rayners on board, who scored on debut, and should also benefit from a consistent defence and a striker in Bradley Grobler, who didn’t end up leaving for Orlando Pirates after all. If Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena can make up for the absence of Dean Furman in midfield, this could yet be a season when SuperSport surprise us all.

