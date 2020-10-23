City snap up Zambian and Ghanaian stars

Zulu joins the Citizens from Zanaco on a four-year deal, while Agyemang, who played for Medeama SC, has signed an initial one-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Zambian international winger Charles Zulu. City and Zanaco have reached a transfer agreement, which sees Zulu sign a four-year deal till June 2024,” read the club statement.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Ghanaian international striker Prince Opoku Agyemang. City and Medeama SC have reached a transfer agreement for an initial 1-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024.”

Zulu, who scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup, will be competing with the likes of Bradley Ralani, Craig Martin and new recruit Aubrey Ngoma for the wing positions at City.

The 28-year-old Agyemang, who has spent his entire career to date in the Ghana Premier League, having also turned out for the likes of Sekondi Eleven Wise, Heart of Lions and New Edubiase United, is expected to fill the void left by Kermit Erasmus. Erasmus left City during the current transfer window to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

