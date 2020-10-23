Gabadinho thankful after clinching PSL gong 

The Malawian international scored 16-goals, along with Peter Shalulile, the new Mamelodi Sundowns striker who did so well with Highlands Park, making the pair the top scorers in the 2019/2020 season.

Mhango’s goals for Pirates were vital for the Buccaneers’ last campaign as the striker helped the team finish in position three in the log standings, which saw them qualify to play in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup.

“First of all I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity and my football career. I would like to thank my teammates for a wonderful season with my team. I should also thank you guys a lot for being there, supporting me and being the top goal-scorer I’m very grateful for that. Without you (supporters) I couldn’t have managed to get that (top goal-scorer),” said Mhango through a video message posted by the club across their social media platforms.

“Thank you again to the supporters for coming in numbers and thank you to the technical team who are always there for me.”

Having been influential for the Buccaneers last campaign, the striker will be aiming to continue his goalscoring form in the new season.

Pirates will play their opening match of the new DStv Premiership season against KwaZulu-Natal outfit AmaZulu FC at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs have already opened their new campaign on a positive note after beating Cape Town City 1-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals last weekend.

