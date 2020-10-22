10 goals a season are enough in PSL, says new Galaxy striker Macuphu

Last season the 31-year-old scored two goals in 21 league games for the now defunct Bidvest Wits side.

His best scoring season was in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign when he netted five league goals in 11 games for Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

“I have to set the target and I am setting 10 goals as a target. For a South African striker I think that is fair enough. 10 goals this season will be enough and maybe a couple of assists and who knows, maybe in the first three or so games, I’ll be back in the national team,” he told reporters.

Macuphu says the reason why the Premier Soccer League hardly sees a healthy return of goals, particularly from home grown marksman is because the level of the game has “improved”.

“10 goals for a South African striker is decent to be honest. We have not had a lot of South African strikers [in recent years] surpassing the 10 goal-mark, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. The league is getting tougher and more difficult for us to score but it is possible.”

The last and only time 10 goals were enough to win the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award was back in 2014 when Bernard Parker was the leading goalscorer for Kaizer Chiefs, holding the record for the least number of goals to win the coveted strikers’ prize.

Nonetheless, Macuphu is confident that he can reach his targets given the kind of creative players surrounding him at The Rockets.

“With the likes of Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane there in midfield, it is possible. I have to compete this season with the amount of talent and quality that we have in the team, surely something has to give. But it is going to be a difficult season, no fans,” said Macuphu.

