Zinnbauer hopes for better display from Pirates against AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has admitted that their MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Cape Town City wasn’t their best game.

The German mentor is happy to have the whole week to work with his players ahead of their opening league game against AmaZulu FC on Saturday.

Even though the performance wasn’t a great display in Zinnbauer’s eyes, the Buccaneers managed to grind out a victory as the club managed to book a semifinals spot with a slender 1-0 win against the Mother City-based club.

Zinnbauer, however, says the vital thing for him was to ensure that they win the match against a team Pirates have struggled to beat over the last years.

“For the first game the target is the result, you want to win the game. It’s always difficult because it’s a cuppa and it is always like final and it was important for us to win. I got information that CT City is a team that we haven’t got good results against, but now we have good result against them,” said the Bucs coach.

“It was not the best game, but it’s normal, next week we have a full week to prepare the players for our first league game.”

Pirates will go up against an Usuthu team that strengthened their squad with the likes of former Bucs players like winger Luvuyo Memela and striker Augustine Mulenga.

Both players parted ways with the club ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 campaign and they are likely to feature in this clash.

