Arrest my son if he killed Senzo – Chicco

Miya was interviewed by Newzroom Afrika’s Xoli Mngambi, where he informed the reporter that police were involved in covering up the evidence that would implicate Longwe in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

[WATCH] “The relationship was too new for them to fight, there is no way that they would have fought. Longwe is my son, he will never go out there and fight anybody”- Chicco Twala Full interview: https://t.co/XvFQRHPhkP pic.twitter.com/4byddlc3q0 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 22, 2020

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his girlfriend’s family home in Vosloorus in 2014. It is alleged that robbers entered the house and shot the late goalkeeper in the process of trying to get valuable from the house.

“The police should have arrested Longwe Twala for killing Senzo Meyiwa. Senzo was shot by Longwe Twala no one else entered that house,” said Miya, speaking to Newzroom Afrika.

“Then all those police officers who has defeated the ends of justice need to be arrested as well. Senzo was shot by Longwe Twala. They can say what they like I am prepared to go to jail for what I have said now.”

Reports have suggested in the past that Chicco Twala’s gun was used to kill Meyiwa by Longwe. Twala has accused social media users of spreading lies about his family’s involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

“I don’t blame the gentleman from the Meyiwa family for what he said. I blame the evil people on social media for what the Meyiwa family believes about the killing of Senzo,” said Twala in response to Miya’s claims.

“He should tell the law enforcement that my son killed Senzo and my son must be arrested. If my son is responsible for the death as they say and the police say its him and it’s my gun that was used then they should take action. Senzo was killed in front of his friends and the mother of his child. Why would they protect my son?

“If the Hawks are going to arrest me then I would never defend myself if I am guilty. I am more than available I would not resist anything I would want to clear my name in the court.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.