Parker backs Chiefs strikers to fill void left by injured Nurkovic

Bernard Parker believes Kaizer Chiefs have plenty of attacking options to make up for the absence of Samir Nurkovic, as they head into Saturday’s cracker of a DStv Premiership opener against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Nurkovic is out for around two months after having to undergo an operation, and will no doubt be missed by Amakhosi, as their main source of goals from the 2019/20 season.

It took a left back to save Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, Yagan Sasman’s double sealing a come-from-behind MTN8 quarterfinal win over Maritzburg United.

Chiefs will be bolstered against Sundowns, however, by the return of Lebo Manyama from suspension, while Siphelele Ntshangase is also fit again.

“The coach has options,” said Parker on Thursday.

“Leonardo Castro came on and made a difference in the last match, and he will be better this week than last week, he is getting sharper. (Lazarous) Kambole is coming up, he is showing he can play, can add a lot of value, and don’t forget (Dumisani) Zuma. The coach … has to work around what he has got now and see how he can get combinations and working relationships … among the attackers in the best possible way.

“Manyama is back as well, and there is exciting young talent also adding a lot of value. (Happy) Mashiane and (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo are showing they are ready to play as well.”

Parker, meanwhile, is also happy to be back in his more familiar position as a number ten under Gavin Hunt, after being used a lot on the wing by Ernst Middendorp last season.

“Everyone is working to be more effective. I am playing now in a familiar role, where I have played throughout my career,” he said.

“Being a number 10, supplying and also linking play between midfield and attack. It has been working, not only for me, but also for the other guys. It is what the coach wants now, for everyone to play according to his strengths.”

