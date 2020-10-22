Hunt confirms Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder is fit to face Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says Siphelele Ntshangase is fit again and back in the Amakhosi squad for their DStv Premiership opener against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Ntshangase barely played under previous Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, but is set to play a far larger role in the Amakhosi team with Hunt at the helm.

The 27 year-old missed the 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Maritzburg United through injury, but will return on Saturday, as will Lebo Manyama and Willard Katsande, who are back from suspension.

“It gives me a bit extra to work with and we will make a final call tomorrow around the team, but it certainly does add a little bit more to the strength and depth of the squad,” said Hunt on Thursday.

Chiefs are still waiting for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on their appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed by Fifa, which has stopped them bringing in any new players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“I am working on the basis of the ban not being lifted,” said Hunt.

“We have a good squad of players. We do lack in certain areas where it would be good to have extra numbers but I work around that.”

Sundowns lost their first game of the season under joint head coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, going down 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 quarterfinals, but Hunt does not believe there is too much that can be read into that defeat.

“It is way too early, anyone who understands the game knows that they (Sundowns) should have won that match comfortably. They have a helluva squad of players, we are under no illusions.”

