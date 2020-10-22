New Pirates goalie pens emotional message to Maritzburg boss

Richard Ofori has penned a heartfelt farewell letter to Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia and the Blue Hearts fans after leaving the club to join Orlando Pirates.

READ: Orlando Pirates finally land long-term target Richard Ofori

The Ghanaian goalkeeper left Maritzburg this week to join the Buccaneers on a three-year deal.

Writing on his Instagram account on Thursday‚ Ofori thanked his “spiritual father” Kadodia and the club for his wonderful stay at Maritzburg.

“Mr Chairman… this is a special thanks to you as my spiritual father. We built a special bond that will not be broken by distance nor time,” wrote Ofori.

“You have taught me and raised me to be a strong and focused man. No words can express how thankful I am to you and your family in nearly every aspect of my life.”

“May God abundantly bless you and keep watching over you. The blue army is lucky to have a strong father and leader like you.”

“To the fans, I can’t thank you enough. You have always given me the best comfort. Even at our worst times, you made me feel expendable [sic] and at our best you made me feel nothing but love.

“To my teammates, you are friends that became my chosen family and the bond will forever be. To the technical team, thanks for grooming me into the best of my abilities and I shall forever honour that,” concluded the Black Stars goalkeeper.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.