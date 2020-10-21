Shalulile has eyes set on PSL’s big gong

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs dominate the list of nominations – Amakhosi’s goal-man Samir Nurkovic is among the nominees while treble winners Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino will be vying for the prize together with their teammate, Peter Shalulile, who was nominated for his efforts with the now-defunct Highlands Park.

The Namibian striker finished the season with 16 goals in the league, joint-top with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango. Shalulile says it would be an honour for him to claim the sought-after prize that comes with a cool R250 000 winners’ prize.

“It is great to be nominated among the best players in the country and it is my first nomination ever since I came to South Africa. I am very grateful and honoured to be a nominee as the Footballer of the Season,” said Shalulile.

“Winning it would be something I would dedicate to my family back home, they have been pushing me through the lockdown and it has been a hard few months for me. I would also dedicate this to my teammates who have been pushing me and thank God who made it possible for me. I would like to dedicate this to all my fans and the people back home,” he added.

He is aware, however, that chances are rather slim as he is going up against Zwane and Sirino who helped Downs claim a domestic treble, while Nurkovic was instrumental in the Glamour Boys’ fight for the Absa Premiership title.

Nonetheless, the attacker, who celebrates his 27th birthday a day after the awards ceremony, remains optimistic.

“I am nominated alongside the top players in the league, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, and Samir Nurkovic from Kaizer Chiefs. It would be a great feeling [to win it] because I would be the first Namibian to win the award and it will boost me as a player and my CV. It would make me happy because I have worked hard and it is paying off. It will really be an honour to win the award,” he said.

“The message to the other nominees is that I am wishing them the best, they are good players, no doubt about that. I wish them all the best and many more awards to them,” Shalulile added.

