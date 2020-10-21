Leopards unveil new sponsor, signings and kits

Mining and logistics company Yethembe Group will sponsor Lidoda Duvha for the next three years.

WATCH: Leopards announce new sponsor

Leopards have signed Zambian international Rodrick Kabwe, Sibusiso Khumalo, Tebogo Makobela, Wiseman Maluleke and Onyedikachi Ononogbu as they look to avoid the repeat of last season’s poor campaign that saw the team needing the playoffs in order to keep their DStv Premiership status.

This was after they finished 15th on the Absa Premiership log.

Lidoda Duvha have also roped in former AC Leopards and Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems as their head coach for the 2020/21 season.

Aussems, who led Simba to the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Caf Champions League, says he wants Leopards to play good football next season.

“I am not a liar. I cannot promise we will finish in the top four or top eight (in the Premiership). I can promise that we will work,” said Aussems in a pre-recorded video message played during the press conference to announce the new sponsor on Wednesday.

“I want the team to play football. I want the fans who come to the stadium to see good football.”

Leopards kick off their 2020/21 season campain with a clash against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Leopards have also unveiled their new kits for the 2020/21 season.

