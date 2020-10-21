No budget for Brockie return at SuperSport United

For a while, the capital-city campaigners have been linked with reuniting with former striker Jeremy Brockie, who left the side back in January 2018 in what was a media frenzy, to move to rival side Mamelodi Sundowns.

The New Zealander did not quite crack it at Chloorkop as he spent most of his time there up in the stands or on the bench before he was offloaded to Maritzburg United on loan. His stay at the Team of Choice was not the best as he only made 12 appearances under Eric Tinkler and only had a single goal to show for his efforts.

Brockie is currently without a club and Tembo says his side are not in good financial standing to acquire the 33-year-old’s services.

“As far as signing is concerned, we don’t have the money [anymore]. Lucky was our last signing. At the moment we don’t have the budget because of the situation with Covid-19, there is no money for us to go out there in the market and look for players unless something happens but for now we have to do with what we have,” said Temnbo.

“Now we have only brought in two youngsters, Mpho Mathebula and Keenan Phillips, as well as George Chigova and Lucky Mohomi. It shows that we are no longer a team that has the budget to go out there and bring in the players we used to bring. We have to try and do with what we have and try to stay competitive,” he added.

Tembo says he has had to make do with a lot of youngsters in his side as the club have not recruited big names in the past two seasons.

“We have always had marquee signings but recently, for the past two seasons, that has never happened. We are still building and we are going to lack consistency here and there, that is what I believe because we have got young players and young players sometimes lack that consistency. I am happy with the progress, we have done well considering what we have,” said Tembo, whose side have also signed attacker Iqraam Rayner, who netted a debut goal against TTM on Saturday.

